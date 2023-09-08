Russia-Ukraine War: US grants $1 BN military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
As he praised the months-long counteroffensive against the Russian soldiers in the country's southeast, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced fresh aid for Ukraine totaling more than $1 billion during a visit to Kyiv. This aid includes around $665 million in new military and civilian security assistance.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos