Russia-Ukraine war update: Putin’s meeting promise to Zelensky | U.S. won’t send ground troops

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 16:44 IST
President Trump rejects provision of U.S. pilots and warplanes as part of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine as he pushes for an end to Russia’s war against the country.

