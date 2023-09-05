Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian troops advancing south in their counteroffensive

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The counteroffensive by Ukraine is continuing. An early dawn assault on Russian defenses close to the village of Bakhmut was captured on camera by the Azov battalion of Ukraine. Months after mercenaries backed by Moscow took control of the eastern city in a highly symbolic triumph, there are now violent, ongoing fire fights taking place there.

