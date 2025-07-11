Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian spy shot dead in cold blood on Kyiv street

Ukrainian media outlet Ukraiinska Pravda published footage said to show the killing of an intelligence agent in Kyiv. Ukraine's domestic security agency said on Thursday it had opened a criminal investigation into the killing of one of its officers. In a statement, the Security Service of Ukraine said the officer had been killed in the capital Kyiv. A Ukrainian official told Reuters the agent was a colonel with the SBU.