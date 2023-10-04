Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's drone army expanding with Ratel Ground Drones

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Ukraine is now developing new unmanned vehicles and phasing out existing models as the war-ravaged country fights to retake territory from Russia. In the ongoing War, as both Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone attacks Ukraine has taken a step forward in developing drones which has been fueled by public and private cooperation. Let's tell you more.

