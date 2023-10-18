Russia-Ukraine War: 'Ukraine uses ATACMS long-range missiles', says Zelensky

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
In its battle with Russia, Ukraine has utilized long-range missiles given by the United States, the ATAMCS, for the first time. The strikes, which struck two Russian airbases located in occupied Ukrainian territory, were reported to have inflicted major damage by both Ukraine and certain Russian sources.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos