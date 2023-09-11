Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine says it regains control of black sea oil platform

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
On Monday, Kyiv announced that Ukrainian soldiers had retaken a drilling rig in the Black Sea that Moscow had previously held in 2015. The platform sits roughly midway between the coast of southwest Ukraine's Odesa area and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow has occupied.

