Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 08:29 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says foreign ‘mercenaries’ from various countries aiding Russia
Moscow already helped by Pyongyang; Zelenskyy says fighters from China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and African also on board.

