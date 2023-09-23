Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine launches another missile attack on Sevastopol

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
According to military officials, Ukraine launched a missile attack against Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters, resulting in the main structure going up in flames and one serviceman going missing. Following the incident in the port city of Sevastopol, the Russian Ministry of Defense first announced one service member was killed on Friday but then stated in a statement that he was missing.

