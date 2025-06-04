Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Hits Bridge Linking Crimea To Russia With Underwater Explosives

Russia has launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting key locations in Ukraine, signaling a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict. This aggressive move is widely seen as retaliation for recent Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory. Analysts are closely watching for any signs that President Putin might respond with nuclear threats or actions, raising fears of a dangerous new phase in the war. Stay tuned for live updates, expert insights, and global reactions as the situation unfolds.