Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine dismisses regional military recruitment centre head
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: All the heads of Ukraine's regional military recruitment centres will be dismissed, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 11, amid concerns about corruption. Zelensky said a review of Ukraine's recruiting centres revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.