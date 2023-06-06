Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claims advances near Bakhmut, Moscow says 'Large-scale attack repelled'

Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Ukrainian troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut. On the other hand, Russia says it repelled a large-scale attack. The contrasting claims come at a time as Pope Francis's peace envoy arrived in Kyiv for two days of talks. Remember, in May, Russia said it seized the now-destroyed eastern Ukrainian city, the scene of the longest and one of the bloodiest battles of the war.