Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine attacked Moscow with at least five drones

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Russia has said that Ukraine attacked Moscow with at least five roles that were all either shot down or jammed. Reports suggest one of the capital's main airports had rerouted flights for several hours. The Russian Defence Ministry said that four Ukrainian drones were shot down by Moscow's air defences while the fifth one was jammed and crashed into the Moscow region. No injuries have been reported in the attack.