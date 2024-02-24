Russia-Ukraine war | Two years of Russia-Ukraine war: Why Putin has the upper hand
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky promises victory against Russia on the second anniversary of the invasion as his troops fight on despite a lack of western aid and recent Russian gains. But the western weapon deliveries are drying up. Russia is world's most sanctioned country. Yet Russia's economy is back to its pre-war levels. The big question: are the western sanctions against Russia working? Watch to know more!