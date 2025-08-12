Published: Aug 12, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 08:14 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Says Will Try To Get Back Territory For Ukraine In Talks With Putin
President Donald Trump is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska, despite an international arrest warrant for the Russian leader. Trump aims to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war, raising concerns among allies about potential concessions to Russia. Ukrainian President Zelensky has condemned any talks excluding Ukraine. This historic and controversial summit could reshape global diplomacy.