In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the idea of using U.S. weapons to strike Russia, calling it a "foolish" approach. His remarks add to the growing debate surrounding the U.S.'s role in the conflict, as tensions rise between NATO allies and Russia. Trump’s statement highlights concerns about escalating the war and the potential consequences of deeper involvement.
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Says Using US Weapons To Strike Russia A 'Foolish' Idea
