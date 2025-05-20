LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
May 20, 2025
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump, Putin Hold ‘Frank’ Call Amid War Deadlock
May 20, 2025

Russia-Ukraine War: Trump, Putin Hold ‘Frank’ Call Amid War Deadlock

Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, the prospect of a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war remains uncertain. Watch to know more!

