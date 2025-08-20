LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine War | Trump: Odds of my Getting to Heaven are Low Currently

Russia-Ukraine War | Trump: Odds of my Getting to Heaven are Low Currently

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 12:59 IST
Russia-Ukraine War | Trump: Odds of my Getting to Heaven are Low Currently
Donald Trump said Tuesday that a Ukraine peace deal could boost his chances of getting to heaven -- joking that his odds of making it through the pearly gates are currently low.

Trending Topics

trending videos