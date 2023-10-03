Russia-Ukraine War: Truck-mounted Caesar Howitzers for Ukraine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Six more Caesar truck-mounted howitzers from Nexter will be sent to Ukraine to aid in the expulsion of Russian occupation soldiers. According to the French Ministry of Defense on X, since last year, Ukraine has already acquired 30 Caesars: 18 from France and 12 from the manufacturer Nexter.

