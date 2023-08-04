Russia-Ukraine War: Sea drone attack reported on Russian Black Sea Port
Overnight, there have been reports of explosions close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in Russia. On Friday, video posted to social media claimed to show massive explosions at the port, a significant hub for Russian exports. According to the Russian defense ministry, two sea drones were used to resist a Ukrainian attack on its naval facility there. It said that Russian ships manning the naval base's outer harbour had spotted and destroyed the drones.