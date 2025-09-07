LOGIN
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Strikes Kill One in Ukraine's Sumy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 09:20 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 09:20 IST
A Russian airstrike has killed one person in Ukraine’s Sumy region, as attacks on civilian areas continue. The strike highlights the ongoing toll of the Russia-Ukraine war on border communities.

