Russia-Ukraine war: Russian drones hit residential building in Odesa, 1 dead & 3 injured

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Odessa killing one and injuring three people. Odessa Governor said the body of a man has been recovered from under the rubble by the rescue officials and the injured have been taken to hospital. The bombardment comes at a time when the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered the third year. Today is the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces have advanced further to the West. Russia claims it has destroyed key Ukrainian facilities. Meanwhile, as the war rages on, Ukrainians across the country face a grim uncertainty. Watch to know more!