Russia-Ukraine war: Russian attack overlaps with US State Secy Antony Blinken's Kyiv visit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
The Russia-Ukraine war is back in focus now with the developments of escalated attacks coming from Ukraine. A Russian strike killed at least over a dozen people including a child on Wednesday. The incident occurred hours after US state Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

