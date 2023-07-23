Russia-Ukraine War: Russian attack on Odesa kills one, damages cathedral, Ukrainian officials say

Lukashenko will be meeting Putin as part of a working visit to Russia. The two will be discussing about future course of the strategic partnership between their countries. A Russian war reporter was killed and three others were wounded in what Moscow said was an attack by Ukraine using cluster munitions. The deceased journalist was a correspondent with Russia's state news agency and his three colleagues were evacuated from Zaporizhzhia region. In a separate incident, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said one of its journalists, had been wounded elsewhere in Ukraine. Russia launched yet another wave of attacks on the black sea port of Ukraine's Odesa. At least one person died and 18 others were injured in the attack.