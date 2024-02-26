Russia-Ukraine war: Russia will try new offensive as early as May, says Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy stated that Russia is preparing a new offensive against Ukraine starting in late May or summer but Kyiv has a clear Battlefield plan of its own. Speaking of day after the second anniversary of Russia's Invasion the Ukrainian president said that it was extremely important for Kyiv and its Western allies to remain United he further asserted that Ukraine's Victory depends on continued Western support. Watch to know more!