/Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Strikes Ukrainian Capital With More Than 300 Drones and Missiles | Pulse

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Strikes Ukrainian Capital With More Than 300 Drones and Missiles

Russia launched one of its deadliest aerial assaults on Kyiv in months, killing eight people, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. Over 300 drones and 8 missiles targeted Ukraine overnight, hitting homes and reducing a nine-storey building to rubble. President Volodymyr Zelensky is now calling on global powers to force regime change in Russia, warning that peace will never come with Putin in charge. Meanwhile, Russia claims it has captured the key town of Chasiv Yar in the east — a major potential breakthrough in the grinding war. And former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened new sanctions if the Kremlin refuses to back down.