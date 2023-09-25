Russia-Ukraine war: Russia pounds infrastructure in Odesa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a game of attacks and counter-attacks between the two Nations. As it continues, so does the list of people who have died fighting for either side. Ukraine claims that in the recent attack on Russian naval headquarters the commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet has been killed.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos