Russia-Ukraine war | Russia launches retaliatory attacks on Ukrainian cities

The Russia-Ukraine war has taken a turn for the worse as the year comes to an end. Ukraine carried out retaliatory strikes in Russia's Belgorod overnight after Russia's deadliest attack on the country. The Kremlin has issued a stern warning to Ukraine after 20 were killed and 55 injured in Belgorod. The Kremlin has also called a UNSC meeting over the recent attack. To know more watch this interview with William Courtney, Adjunct Senior Fellow at Rand Global.