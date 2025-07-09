LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 17:00 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 17:00 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches 741 drones, missiles on Kyiv and Lutsk
A new nightmare is unfolding over Ukraine's skies. In a single week, Russian forces have unleashed 741 drones and missiles on Ukrainian cities. Watch in for more details!

