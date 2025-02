Russia and Ukraine continue to battle along the front lines as the war marks its third anniversary. Russia's Defense Ministry has announced that its forces have seized control of a settlement in the Kharkiv region, while Ukraine's military reports that fighting is still raging on multiple fronts. From destruction to war preparedness, WION brings you a 360-degree picture of how Ukraine is preparing for the Russian assaults as it enters the fourth year of war. WION's Anas Mallick travels deep inside Ukraine to get a sense of the situation on the ground.