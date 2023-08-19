Russia-Ukraine War: Russia accuses Ukraine for early morning drone attack in Moscow

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
In the most recent drone assault on the Russian capital, a Ukrainian military drone was shot down by air defense systems before colliding with a structure in Moscow. In a message posted on the Telegram messaging app, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that early on Friday, air defense systems shot down a drone, and that the drone's debris then fell on buildings in the Expo Center complex.

