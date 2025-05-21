Russia-Ukraine war: Putin visits Kursk for the first time after Ukrainian troop withdrawal

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region for the first time since Russian forces pushed out Ukrainian troops last month. He acknowledged the continued challenges in the border area and announced extended financial support for affected residents. Meanwhile, drone footage released by Russia shows a missile strike on a Ukrainian training camp in Sumy, reportedly killing six, though Moscow claims much higher casualties. Amid the escalation, Ukrainian President Zelensky has signaled readiness to meet Putin directly, following calls with U.S. President Trump, though no major progress has been made toward a ceasefire.