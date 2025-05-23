LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
May 23, 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says, 'Russia creating buffer zone on border'
May 23, 2025

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says, 'Russia creating buffer zone on border'

Russia is creating a buffer zone along its frontier with Ukraine president Vladmir Putin confirmed this during virtual meeting with government officials. Watch in for more details!

