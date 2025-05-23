Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Breaks Ukraine, Splits Trump Team | GRAVITAS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the creation of a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine, following his visit to the frontline Kursk region and a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The move comes as Russia ramps up demining and reconstruction in border towns and reasserts control over territories retaken from Ukraine, with help from North Korean troops. Despite renewed peace talks in Turkey, Ukraine has condemned the buffer zone as an obstacle to peace, while cross-border attacks and drone strikes continue to intensify on both sides. Analysts say Putin’s actions could be aimed at pressuring Kyiv or testing Western resolve.