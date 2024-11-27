A Russian air strike killed two civilians in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy, this as per President Zelensky, who in a video on the Telegram messaging app informed that rescue operations were underway at the site after multiple rocket system strikes hit a car service station. Meanwhile, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishanker who was also in Italy to attend the G7 foreign ministers meeting once again called for restraint asserting that one is not going to find a solution from the battlefield and at some stage will have to come to the table...the sooner they do it the better because the rest of the world is being affected.
Russia-Ukraine War: People Will Come To The Table At Some Stage: Jaishankar On Ukraine
