A Russian air strike killed two civilians in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy, this as per President Zelensky, who in a video on the Telegram messaging app informed that rescue operations were underway at the site after multiple rocket system strikes hit a car service station. Meanwhile, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishanker who was also in Italy to attend the G7 foreign ministers meeting once again called for restraint asserting that one is not going to find a solution from the battlefield and at some stage will have to come to the table...the sooner they do it the better because the rest of the world is being affected.