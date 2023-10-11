Russia-Ukraine war: Package worth $123 MN aims to assist Ukraine's armed forces

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The world is currently witnessing two devastating wars. The war between Israel and Hamas and the war between Russia and Ukraine. In a new update. UK and other northern European allies have announced a new military support package for Ukraine.

