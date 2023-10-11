Russia-Ukraine war: Package worth $123 mn aims to assist Ukraines armed forces

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
UK and other northern European allies have announced a new military support package for Ukraine the package worth $123 million. It's aimed at assisting Ukraine's Armed Forces in maintaining vehicles and protecting key infrastructure the package will be provided through the UK-administered International fund for Ukraine.

