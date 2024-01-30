Russia-Ukraine War: NATO officials fear Russia's shift from Ukraine to Europe
NATO should ‘Prepare for Russian missile strikes in Europe’. Alliance may have only three years before a possible offensive with Putin's forces targeting military infrastructure in Germany, senior generals warn. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he fears the Ukrainian conflict will escalate into a third world war if Russian aggression is not contained with support from Kyiv’s western allies. Watch to know more!