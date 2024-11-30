In a first, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has put out the possibility that his country could cede territory to Russia temporarily in exchange for a NATO umbrella over the territory that Ukraine still holds. In an interview with Sky News, the Ukrainian president suggested that to stop the war and efforts to reach a ceasefire, Ukraine could diplomatically negotiate the return of territory in the East that is currently under Russian control. Watch in for more details!
Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Membership Could End 'Hot Phase: Zelensky
