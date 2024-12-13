In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, NATO Chief Mark Rutte has raised an alarm over the low defense spending of European nations. At an address on Thursday, the military bloc's General Secretary warned that NATO countries were not ready for the threats they face from Russia. Mark Rutte said that the future spending of the alliance would have to be much higher than the target of 2%. Watch in for more details!
Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Chief Warns West Must Switch To A Wartime Mindset | WION | World News
