Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Warns NATO Over Militarization

NATO’s top military commander on Thursday (Jul 17) confirmed that preparations were underway for the delivery of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. He also warned that Russia is and will remain a threat to the European alliance, even if a peaceful solution is reached over the war in Ukraine. Alexus Grynkewich said that they are closely working with the Germans for the transfer of the US-made defence systems, following the guidance he has been given “to move out as quickly as possible.”