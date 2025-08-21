LOGIN
Russia-Ukraine War | Moscow: Make China Part of Security Talks | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST
Russia warned the West that trying to address Ukraine's security concerns without Moscow's involvement is futile, saying it's a "road to nowhere".

