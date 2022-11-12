Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv troops enter recaptured Kherson; Zelensky says, 'It's a historic day'

Published: Nov 12, 2022, 08:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After more than eight months into the war, Ukrainian forces have entered the Kherson region, that was captured by Russia early into the war this year and people are celebrating this win with celebrations, tears and joy.
