Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv opposes polling in Russian occupied areas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Polling has concluded in Russia's occupied parts of Ukraine namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia provinces. Governors including Moscow's powerful mayor are up for election in 21 regions controlled by Russia. Kyiv has expectedly denounced Russia's balloting in areas illegally annexed last year. Many countries in the global West have also condemned these elections.

