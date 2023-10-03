Russia-Ukraine war | Kyiv: Moscow planning to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday. Ukraine claimed that Russia is again planning to attack the energy infrastructure pointing to the same pattern Moscow used last year.

