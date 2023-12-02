Russia-Ukraine war | Kyiv: Fears of accident at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia has intensified its attacks in Eastern Ukraine while War fatigue seems to be growing in Kyiv. Russia now says it is advancing on all sections of the front line and registered some gains in the Eastern Villages as well. Ukraine says two power lines connecting its electricity GD to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were cut overnight. This put the plant at the risk of an accident. To know more watch this interview with journalist and political commentator Fred Weir.