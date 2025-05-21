LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 21, 2025, 21:34 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 21:34 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin readies new front, Kyiv warns summer offensive imminent
Videos May 21, 2025, 21:34 IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin readies new front, Kyiv warns summer offensive imminent

Kremlin on Wednesday rejected Ukrainian and European accusations that it was stalling Ukraine peace talks, saying it plans to name its conditions for a ceasefire, but declining to give a time frame. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos