Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 17:47 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 17:47 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin launched drone & missile on Kyiv injuring at least eight

Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight, injuring 8 people in one of the biggest assaults on the Ukrainian capital since the war began. Watch to know more!

