/Russia-Ukraine war: JD Vance says Europe will have to pay the 'Lion's Share' for Ukraine's security Agreement

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 08:44 IST
US Vice President JD Vance said that Europe must bear the "lion’s share" of costs for Ukraine’s future security agreement. Watch to know more on this!

