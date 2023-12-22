Russia-Ukraine war: How will US keep funding Ukraine?
According to senior American and European officials, the Biden administration subtly indicates that it is now in favour of seizing over $300 billion in assets that the Russian central bank has hidden in Western countries. It has also commenced urgent talks with allies about utilising these funds to support Ukraine's war effort during a period when financial support is diminishing. To know more watch this interview with Journalist and Political Analyst, James Jackson.